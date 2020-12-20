News / Sport

Tennis icon Li appears at Sneaker Con in city

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Retired two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Li Na made an appearance in Shanghai as the ambassador and co-founder of Sneaker Con, a sneaker culture exhibition and fair.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Tennis icon Li appears at Sneaker Con in city
Ti Gong

Retired two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Li Na was in Shanghai as ambassador and co-founder of Sneaker Con.

Retired two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Li Na made an appearance in Shanghai at the weekend as the ambassador and co-founder of Sneaker Con, a sneaker culture exhibition and fair which originated in the United States.

“It’s good thing that there are many more women taking part in sports compared to before, but they must still be encouraged to showcase their personality, uniqueness and practice their own pattern of life,” Li said at the 2020 Sneaker Con Shanghai, which was held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

“That’s why I, as a woman, am here to promote sneaker culture as well as sports and a healthy lifestyle for everybody,” she added.

Li, who retired in 2014, said she avidly follows Chinese tennis players' performances and even gives them suggestions.

She is also in touch with the Chinese tennis association and is helping the association in introducing more domestic tournaments for professional tennis players so as to allow them to maintain their form in the post-pandemic era.

Tennis icon Li appears at Sneaker Con in city
Ti Gong

Li Na is all smiles at the Sneaker Con show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     