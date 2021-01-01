News / Sport

Sports-loving citizens running into 2021

Shanghai's sports-loving citizens welcomed the start of the new year by taking part in running competitions on the first day of 2021.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners participate in the 2021 Run the Track at Shanghai International Circuit on January 1. 

Shanghai’s sports-loving citizens welcomed the start of the new year by taking part in running competitions on the first day of 2021.

Some 6,000 runners gathered at Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District for the 2021 Run the Track, an annual running activity launched in 2015. The event set two disciplines of the 21.6-kilometer Elite Run and the 5.4km Fun Run.

Participants ran along the 5.4km motorracing track of the circuit, which hosts the annual Formula One Chinese Grand Prix. Among the runners were 32 medical staff, police officers and firefighters who have provided service in Wuhan during the pandemic.

Ti Gong

The 2021 Run the Track is held at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District.

The track is shaped like “Shang,” the Chinese character for “up.” Organizers hope the event serves as a good wish for all participants to make progress in 2021.

Meanwhile, some 400 runners took part in the 2021 Vanke New Year Marathon which kicked off at 8am at the riverside area in Xuhui District.

The event aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the public, especially white-collar workers. The first 10 runners to finish the 5km route receive prizes, and all participants were gifted with souvenir medals.

Organizer Vanke also introduced an online version of New Year Marathon this year for those who couldn’t take part in the running event in person.

Ti Gong

The 2021 Vanke New Year Marathon is held in Xuhui District.

“I spent too much time at home last year due to the pandemic and have put on 5 kilograms of weight,” said a New Year Marathon participant surnamed Li, an administrative staffer. “I have built up the habit of running for half an hour every day since a few months ago. Hope 2021 is a brand-new start.”

A Shanghai citizen’s health report issued in October showed that by the end of 2019, near 44 percent of citizens take part in sports activities often – doing 30-minute exercises at least twice a week – a big progress compared with several years ago.

﻿
