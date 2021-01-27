News / Sport

Bill Gates says vaccines decisive for Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Tuesday that the progress of vaccinations will play a decisive role on whether the Tokyo Olympic Games can be held or not.
Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0

US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Tuesday that the progress of vaccinations will play a decisive role on whether the Tokyo Olympic Games can be held or not.

Gates, the co-founder of US tech giant Microsoft Corp., told Japan's Kyodo news agency, "I think in the next few months, we have to look at the progress we make (in distributing vaccines).

"But you know, I think it's still possible if things go well.

"If things don't go well, that would be unfortunate, but you know, we're doing our best to help those vaccines get approved and get going for the entire world."

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down in Tokyo three weeks after the Japanese capital entered a state of emergency. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 973 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest figure, as of Sunday and Monday, dipped below the 1,000-mark, before rising above the threshold on Tuesday where new daily infections in the city of 14 million rose to 1,026.

But a growing number of people in the Japanese government believe it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency for parts of the country continuing to see a high number of coronavirus cases.

Due to be lifted on February 7, the state of emergency could remain in place until the end of February, Kyodo said.

It also reported that the final artistic swimming qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics will not be held as scheduled here from March 4 to 7, which means the restart of the Olympic test events will have to be postponed.

Many believe that whether the Tokyo Olympics can be held or not will be decided in late March.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Microsoft
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     