Women welcome, but only if they don't talk

  23:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-17
After a sexism row sparked by the Tokyo Olympics chief saying women talked too much at meetings, Japan's ruling party wants women at key meetings – but only if they don't talk.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a new plan that allows five female lawmakers to join the party’s key meetings as observers.

Toshihiro Nikai, the party’s 82-year-old secretary general, said on Tuesday that he heard criticism that the party’s board is male-dominated, but added that the board members are elected.

But it is important for the party’s female members to look at the party’s decision-making process, he said on Tuesday.

“It is important to fully understand what kind of discussions are happening. Take a look, is what it is about,” Nikai said.

Female observers can’t speak during the meetings, but can submit opinions separately to the secretariat office.

