News / Sport

Yanqing competition zone to enter game time operation in Oct

Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
The Yanqing competition zone of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games will reach operational readiness in October.
Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0

The Yanqing competition zone of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games will reach operational readiness in October, the Yanqing District Government said on Tuesday.

A series of test programs were successfully completed in two competition venues in Yanqing in February: the National Sliding Center and the National Alpine Skiing Center.

The Yanqing Winter Olympic Village has been basically completed and the Beijing Zhangjiakou high-speed railway and Beijing Chongli expressway have opened to traffic.

Construction and renovation of non-competition venues and training in foreign languages, Western food, reception etiquette and other aspects are also under way. More local ice and snow talents will be cultivated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     