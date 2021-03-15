Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators

For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50 percent of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.

Japan’s organizing committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources in the government and on the committee.

Japan is also mulling limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the Olympics, Kyodo news agency reported.

It said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while Cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people. VIP guests will be asked to undergo COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of traveling to Japan and will be re-tested on arrival, the report said.

The Games were postponed last year over the new coronavirus. They were rescheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Sources have told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without foreign spectators, but the Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto has said that no decision has been reached.