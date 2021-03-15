Shenhua aims big by unveiling 6 new players

Shanghai Shenhua announces six new signings, including three foreign players, as the club sets out to be among the title contenders for the 2021 Chinese Super League.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Shenhua announced six new signings, including three foreign players, as the club looks to be among leading title contenders for the 2021 Chinese Super League, which is scheduled to kick off next month.

The newcomers are: Poland midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski, 30-year-old Croatia defender Matej Jonjic, Cameroon winger Christian Bassogog, and domestic players Wu Xi, Wang Yi and He Longhai.

Mierzejewski, 34, has represented his nation at senior level since 2010. Having played in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he joined CSL side Changchun in 2018. The midfielder then moved to Chongqing and Guangzhou R&F before coming to Shanghai.

“I’m already informed of the fact that I’m the first foreign player to have played for four CSL clubs,” the Polish player said. “These clubs want me, which means I’m doing a good job, so I’m not stressed. I’m an experienced player and expect to show my ability when working with my new teammates.”

Jonjic is no stranger to Asian leagues either, having played in both the K league and J League before coming to China.

“I know Jonjic well when he was playing in South Korea and Japan,” said Shenhua’s South Korean head coach Choi Kang-hee. “After I came to China, I always wanted to introduce him. We got the chance this year; we hope he can help bolster Shenhua’s defense.”

Bassogog, 25, joined Shenhua from another CSL side Henan and Choi hopes he will improve the team’s right wing.

“The introduction of the new players has raised fans’ expectation about the team’s performance in the new season,” said Choi. “We will do our best for good results this year.”

Ma Yue / SHINE

According to Choi, the next three weeks of closed training will be crucial in deciding the team’s form for the new season.

“Last year the biggest regret was foreign players’ injuries, which limited our squad arrangement,” he said.



“But we improved on defense last year compared to 2019. This year, the new players will enhance the midfield. If we can avoid injuries, we should be able to compete for the championship.”

Club president Wu Xiaohui was also optimistic about Shenhua’s title chances.

“Choi is a champion coach, so I believe we share the same hope (of winning the league title),” said Wu.



“The minimum target for the 2021 season is to get into the ACL (AFC Champions League). Under CSL’s new policies, the operation of a club has become more difficult than before. We hope the fans and society will continue to support the club, coach and players.”

Midfielder Wu Xi is a former Shenhua player, who joined the club in 2009 and left for Jiangsu in 2013, with whom he won the CSL title last season. With Jiangsu FC no longer able to operate due to financial reasons, Wu is making a return to Shanghai.

“Jiangsu FC’s issue in the past few weeks affected my training as a professional player,” said Wu. “I still have an emotional bond with Shenhua, so I decided to return at President Wu’s invitation.”

Shenhua finished seventh in last year’s league. The 2021 CSL is expected to kick off on April 20 in the two cities of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province. More details are yet to be announced.

