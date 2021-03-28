News / Sport

China earns 5 figure skating spots for Beijing 2022 in Stockholm worlds

Xinhua
  17:15 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
China earned five places for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games after successful results at the Figure Skating World Championships, which were concluded on Saturday in Stockholm
Xinhua
  17:15 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

China earned five places for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games after successful results at the Figure Skating World Championships, which were concluded on Saturday in Stockholm.

China's PyeongChang Olympic runners-up Sui Wenjing/Han Cong took the silver medals at the world championships, while Peng Cheng/Jin Yang finished fifth, both qualifying for the Beijing Games. China still has a chance to take one more spot in pairs at the 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy.

Chen Hongyi finished 21st in the ladies event, and Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu took the 13th place in ice dance for two more berths.

In the men's competition, veteran Yan Han took 13th to qualify for the Beijing 2022, while two-time world bronze medallist Jin Boyang failed to clinch another spot, finishing 22nd.

The ten Olympic places for the Team Event will be determined at the 2021-22 Grand Prix Series.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
