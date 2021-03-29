News / Sport

CSL champion Jiangsu denied license for new campaign

Reuters
  22:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Jiangsu FC will not defend its Chinese Super League title this season after it was left off the list of clubs approved to play in the new campaign by the CFA.
Reuters
  22:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
CSL champion Jiangsu denied license for new campaign
SHINE

Players of Jiangsu Suning pose with the 2020 Chinese Super League trophy in this November 2020 file photo.


Jiangsu FC will not defend its Chinese Super League title this season after it was left off the list of clubs approved to play in the new campaign by the Chinese Football Association.

Jiangsu won its first-ever league title last year with victory over Guangzhou Evergrande in a playoff in November, but owner Suning announced it was withdrawing funding from the club at the end of February.

While Suning had said Jiangsu would cease operations in its announcement on February 28, there was still hope a new owner could be found willing to take on the club's debt.

But with the new season of the CSL due to kick off next month, time has run out for Jiangsu with the Chinese football authorities not granting the club a license to play in the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this month, Jiangsu withdrew from the Asian Football Confederation Champions League.

Jiangsu is among six professional clubs not approved to play in the upcoming season with Beijing Renhe, which played in the top flight in 2019 and was in the second division last season, also excluded.

Second-tier sides Taizhou Yuanda and Inner Mongolia Zhongyou were also denied licenses, as were third division clubs Jiangsu Yancheng and Shenzhen Bogang.

That means Cangzhou Mighty Lions, who were previously known as Shijiazhuang Everbright and were relegated last season to the second division, have been given a reprieve and will play in the top flight this year.

So, too, will Tianjin Tigers after the club formerly known as Tianjin Teda was included on the list of those granted licenses.

Tianjin had also been struggling financially, with media speculating the club was also likely to fold.

But Chinese media reports have claimed local government authorities in Tianjin have stepped in to save the club from becoming extinct.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
Suning
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     