NBA Cares holds training camp for special kids

NBA Cares organized a training camp in Shanghai for young autism patients and children with special needs on Tuesday.

Ma Yue / SHINE

With the 14th World Autism Awareness Day falling on April 2, Friday, the event was aimed at getting more special children involved in sports activities and enhancing their connection with society.

Some 30 young autism patients and Special Olympic athletes gathered at KC Basketball Park in Changning District for the camp.

Under the instruction of coaches, they experienced physical testing moves of National Basketball Association players, like dashing and jumping, which was then followed by a shooting competition and other interactive games.

NBA China vice president Wayne Chang attended the event and donated basketball equipment to Shanghai Pudong New Area Special School and Changning District Special Vocational Technology School.