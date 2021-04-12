News / Sport

China integrates BeiDou tech into youth sports

Xinhua
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-04-12
China is integrating technologies of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into youth sports to inspire the sporting and scientific spirit of the younger generations.
Xinhua
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-04-12

The newly launched BeiDou Cup China Youth Sports Competition targets developing a new model of nationwide youth sports event empowered by BeiDou technologies, according to the organizer.

The competition is an innovative move to enhance people's physical fitness and scientific literacy, while also furthering science popularization as part of the upcoming 12th China Satellite Navigation Conference in 2021 (CSNC2021), said Yang Jian, vice director of the China Satellite Navigation Office.

"It is expected to integrate the BeiDou technologies and sports, as well as boost the potential of the innovative development of both sectors," Yang said.

All three rounds of the competition are designed to highlight the BDS and related technologies, including a science camp, smart running and orienteering. Thus, the positioning, navigation, timing and other functions of the BDS will merge with the world of sports.

Teenagers across the country are encouraged to participate in the competition, and parents are also invited to join the parent-child integrated activities.

The competition includes both preliminary events and a final. As part of regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the preliminary events will be held both online and offline.

The final of the CSNC2021 will be held on May 23 in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The CSNC2021 will focus on the most recent technological and industrial application achievements of the BDS and development trends of global navigation satellite systems.

The competition creates opportunities for the country to explore more innovative ways to vitalize the BeiDou and sports industries. "More BeiDou sports events are underway," said Wei Di, president of the China School Sports Federation.

China officially commissioned the BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, the BDS-3 system can provide a variety of value-added services like global search and rescue assistance, short message communication, ground- and satellite-based augmentation, as well as precise point positioning.

As China's leading space infrastructure, the BDS has been operating smoothly and providing stable and quality services to global users since its official launch last July, according to Yang.

"The BDS has ushered in a new era of serving the world. Looking forward, it will inject new impetus and potential into diversified sectors," Yang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
