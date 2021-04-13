News / Sport

Late Wang strike seals Olympic spot for China

Shine
  22:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Wang Shuang's goal and assist earn China a place in the women's football tournament at the Olympic Games after a 2-2 draw with South Korea in Suzhou secures a 4-3 aggregate win.
Shine
  22:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Late Wang strike seals Olympic spot for China
Xinhua

China's Wang Shuang scores the second goal agains South Korea during their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier second leg at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday.

China's women sealed a last-ditch spot at the Tokyo Olympics football on Tuesday by squeezing past South Korea 4-3 on aggregate, a thrilling conclusion to a qualifying campaign dogged by coronavirus delays.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Wang Shuang scored the winner in extra time in front of 13,000 jubilant fans in Suzhou, eastern Jiangsu Province, after South Korea recovered from a 1-2 first-leg home deficit.

Wuhan native Wang curled the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box in the first period of extra time to torpedo South Korea's hopes of playing at the Olympics for the first time.

Players from both teams collapsed to the turf at the end.

For the Asian rivals it was the final chapter in a long qualifying campaign. This decider — one of two remaining berths for Tokyo — was scheduled for March last year but was postponed three times because of the coronavirus.

The virus still hung heavily over the tie. In Suzhou, the stadium announcer told the crowd to keep their masks on and social distance, while medical staff in full protective bodysuits watched from the sidelines.

China bussed fans in for the game and, decked out in red and with matching face masks, they booed the announcement of the South Korean national anthem.

South Korea, which had never reached the Olympics since women's football was introduced in 1996, was a threat every time it attacked and silenced the home supporters when Kang Chae-rim scored on the half hour.

That made it 2-2 on aggregate but South Korea needed to score again and it did so on the stroke of half-time thanks to an own goal.

China, 15th in the FIFA rankings to South Korea's 18th, had barely threatened but substitute Yang Man popped up to head in Wang's free kick to level the tie 3-3.

Late Wang strike seals Olympic spot for China
Xinhua

China's Wang Shuang reacts after scoring against South Korea in the first period of extra time of their Olympic qualfier second leg in Suzhou on Tuesday to give the host a 4-3 aggregate victory.

It was a fairytale end to China's tortuous Olympic journey.

Jia Xiuquan's team was especially affected in the early days of the coronavirus and was hailed back home as a defiant symbol against the crisis.

It was training in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, but left a day before the central Hubei Province capital went into lockdown in January last year. Match-winner Wang was stranded in Wuhan.

The team — minus Wang — was then quarantined and ended up doing exercises in the corridor of an Australian hotel, after the qualifying tournament was moved out of China.

The Tokyo 2020 Games, themselves badly upended by the coronavirus, will take place in July-August.

The result means China joins Australia as one of Asia's two qualifiers for the 12-team women's tournament at the Olympics.

Japan has qualified automatically as the host for the finals, which begin on July 21 with the final to be played in Tokyo on August 6.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     