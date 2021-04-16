News / Sport

Jordan to honor Bryant at 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony

AFP
  10:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
Joining Kobe Bryant in entering the Hall of Fame are several legends of basketball including three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan along with Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett.
AFP
  10:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
SSI ļʱ

Michael Jordan will honor Kobe Bryant when the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, the organization said on Thursday.

Jordan, who spoke at Bryant's memorial service last year following the NBA superstar's death in a helicopter accident, will also honor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

The ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place on May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut. The ceremony was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Jordan tearfully referred to Bryant as his "little brother" during last year's memorial service for the Lakers icon.

"Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother," Jordan said at the time. "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. From this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could."

Joining Bryant in entering the Hall of Fame are several legends of basketball including 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan along with former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings will also be enshrined along with two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Patrick Baumann, the Swiss former secretary-general of the International Basketball Federation who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2018, will also be enshrined.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     