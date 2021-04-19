Mourinho sacked by Tottenham after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday just six days before the club plays Manchester City in the English League Cup final.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday just six days before the club plays Manchester City in the English League Cup final as the Portuguese boss paid the price for a turbulent campaign.

Mourinho, 58, was dismissed after only 17 months in charge, even though he could have led the English Premier League club to its first silverware since 2008.

Tottenham has been struggling in its bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish in the EPL.

Spurs are currently seventh, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, and suffered a shock Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb.

“The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties,” a Tottenham statement said.

The bombshell news came less than 24 hours after Tottenham said it was one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is the bookmakers’ favorite to replace Mourinho.