News / Sport

Former hoops star Marbury talks up bonding through sports

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Former basketball star Stephon Marbury hopes sports will continue to help build bonds between people and different cultures, citing the China-US Ping-Pong diplomacy 50 years ago.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Former hoops star Marbury talks up bonding through sports
Ti Gong

Stephon Marbury poses with star rapper Ma Siwei in Shanghai during an activity held by the National Basketball Association and its new liquor sponsor Hennessy.

Stephon Marbury hopes sports will continue to help build bonds between people and different cultures, citing the path-breaking China-US Ping-Pong diplomacy half a century ago.

The former New York Knicks player was in Shanghai last week as basketball ambassador to witness the latest partnership reached between the National Basketball Association and its new official liquor sponsor Hennessy.

As the head coach of Chinese Basketball Association side Beijing Royal Fighters, the American also attended a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ping-Pong diplomacy.

“Sports helped break the ice between the two countries when it was needed,” he said. “It gives people the opportunity to be able to come together.”

He added: “For myself, I will use my expertise to help the people here who play basketball, the number of which is approximately 300 million, to create an impact and give my insight. I think these are some of the ways that we can all play a part.”

The 44-year-old had the Chinese version of his biography “Change” published recently. In the book, he shares his personal stories, especially his life in Beijing and China as a New Yorker.

His quotes are printed on the cover: “I can tell you frankly that I still remember the first day I arrived in China. The Chinese basketball fans are like saviors of my life. They are the start of all my changes.”

During his more than a decade stay in China, first as a player, then as coach, Marbury played for four CBA teams. With the Beijing Ducks, he won three CBA championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     