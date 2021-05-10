Chinese football pundit apologizes for improper comment

"I used some improper words in my comments during the match between Chongqing and Henan as my mood had been affected by what happened on the field," Xu wrote on social media.

Chinese football pundit Xu Liang has apologized to Henan Songshan Longmen and its player Toni Sunjic, after the club accused him of making unfair comments during a Chinese Super League match between the Henan side and Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic on Sunday.

"I used some improper words in my comments during the match between Chongqing and Henan as my mood had been affected by what happened on the field," Xu wrote on social media late on Sunday night.

"I spent a spell at the Henan club and have an affinity for it. I just felt upset by Sunjic's performance and said something that hurt Henan fans. I hereby apologize to Sunjic and Henan," the former Chinese international wrote.

He made the apology after the Henan club issued an statement condemning his comments.

"In the 68th minute of the match, Xu Liang blatantly insulted our club player Sunjic as 'bitchy'. It hurt the club and Henan fans," the Henan club said.

The Henan side squandered a 2-0 lead to lose to Chongqing 3-2 in Sunday's match.