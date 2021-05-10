News / Sport

China selects overseas-born quintet for World Cup qualifiers

China head coach Li Tie has included five overseas-born players in his 26-man squad ahead of the resumption of the country's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.
Guangzhou Evergrande's Elkeson (left) in action with Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Kim Min-woo during their AFC Champions League match in Doha, Qatar, in this December 1, 2020, photo. Brazil-born forward Elkeson is among five overseas-born players in China's 26-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

China head coach Li Tie has included five overseas-born players in his 26-man squad ahead of the resumption of its World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

The former Everton player has selected England-born duo defender Tyias Browning and midfielder Nico Yennaris as well as Brazil-born forwards Elkeson, Alan Carvalho and Fernandinho.

Browning, Elkeson, Carvalho and Fernandinho are among seven Guangzhou FC players in the squad, with the eight-time Chinese Super League champion dominating the selection.

Espanyol winger Wu Lei is the only overseas-based player to be called up for the camp, which begins on May 14 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

China is currently in second place in Group A of the second round of Asia's qualifying tournament for Qatar 2022.

Only the eight group winners are guaranteed to advance to the next phase, where they will be joined by the four best runners-up in the battle for the places at the finals.

Asia has four berths at the tournament, not including host Qatar, while another spot is potentially available via an intercontinental playoff.

The Chinese trails Group A leader Syria by eight points but has a game in hand.

It faces Guam on May 30 before meeting the Maldives and the Philippines ahead of its final match against Syria on June 15.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Zeng Cheng (Shanghai Shenhua), Yan Junling (Shanghai Port), Liu Dianzuo (Guangzhou), Dong Chunyu (Wuhan)

Defenders: Zhang Linpeng (Guangzhou), Yu Dabao (Beijing Guoan), Wang Shenchao (Port), Li Ang (Port), Li Lei (Guoan), Tang Miao (Guangzhou City), Ming Tian (Wuhan), Tyias Browning (Guangzhou)

Midfielders: Hao Junmin (Shandong Taishan), Wu Xi (Shenhua), Zhang Xizhe (Guoan), Chi Zhongguo (Guoan), Jin Jingdao (Shandong), Yin Hongbo (Hebei), Nico Yennaris (Guoan), Wu Xinghan (Shandong)

Forwards: Wu Lei (Espanyol, Spain), Wei Shihao (Guangzhou), Zhang Yuning (Guoan), Elkeson (Guangzhou), Alan Carvalho (Guangzhou), Fernandinho (Guangzhou)

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
