Badminton Singapore Open cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Tournament organizers Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) have jointly agreed to cancel the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled for June 1 to 6, BWF said on Wednesday.

"All attempts were made by the organizers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been canceled," BWF said in a statement.

BWF also confirmed that the tournament will not be rescheduled.

The Singapore Open 2021 is a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour and was the last tournament offering Race To Tokyo ranking points inside the Olympic qualifying window, which will end on June 13.

BWF will issue a further statement on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying at a later date, said the badminton world governing body.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
