China Sailing City Super League launched

A brand-new China Sailing City Super League has been launched, setting three stops and one final competition in its inaugural year, the Chinese Yachting Association announced.
Ti Gong

Zhou Yu, executive secretary general of the organizing committee, introduces the trophy and tailored T-shirts at the launch ceremony for the 2021 China Sailing City Super League in Shanghai.

A brand-new China Sailing City Super League has been launched, with three stops and one final competition in its inaugural year, organizer Chinese Yachting Association announced in Shanghai this week.

It will be the country's first sailing competition with participants representing cities instead of teams or individuals.

According to Zhou Yu, executive secretary general of the organizing committee, every stop will involve 10 teams representing different cities. A ranking system will be built, and the best competitors will carry the collected points into the final to fight for the championship.

The first stop will be in Qujiang City, neighboring Zhejiang Province, from June 24 to 27. The host cities of the second and third stop are yet to be announced. Shanghai is a candidate city to host the final.

The total prize money for each stop has been set at 120,000 yuan (US$18,768), with 300,000 yuan for the final. There will also be Best Group and Best Sailor awards.

All participants will compete with J80 keel sailing boats.

Zhou said the league will gradually expand its scale and start a Young Sailor Program and organize training to cultivate talents in cooperation with sailing clubs.

Ti Gong

The tailored T-shirts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
