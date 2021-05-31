Merchant firms' family sports meet held in Jiading

The 2021 Shanghai Amateur Games Foreign Merchant Family Sports Meet, involving employees from foreign merchant companies, was held in suburban Jiading District over the weekend.

The event involved employees from foreign merchant companies, including Volvo, and their business partners, who were joined by their families.

The sports meet set disciplines like auto racing, curling, chess, virtual reality (VR) rowing, as well as skiing and surfing on simulators. Do it yourself (DIY) activities and food stands were arranged to build the event into a weekend carnival.

Under the direction of the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the Shanghai Amateur Games organize public bidding every year and encourage social resources, including companies and associations, to become organizers of sports competitions and activities, so as to promote a healthy lifestyle among citizens.