Putuo teachers, students feted over sports education

  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-16
Students and teachers who have been recognized as pioneers in school sports education were honored during an awards ceremony in Putuo District over the weekend.
Ti Gong

Teachers who are recognized as pioneers in sports education are honored at a ceremony jointly organized by the Putuo District Sports Bureau and the Putuo District Education Administration.

Students and teachers who have been recognized as pioneers in school sports education were honored during an awards ceremony at the Putuo District Youth Activity Center over the weekend.

The campaign and awards ceremony were jointly organized by the Putuo District Sports Bureau and the Putuo District Education Administration.

The events aim to encourage students and teachers to give full play to their innovation and merge sports into daily education so as to raise students' health level and physical ability.

Some 20 student athletes, 16 sports teachers, 10 grassroots coaches and 12 schools that achieved good performance in sports education won awards at the ceremony.

Schools in Putuo District have been known for finding and cultivating young talents in sports like swimming, fencing, archery and women's football.

Famed hurdler Liu Xiang, bobsledder Shao Yijun and a handful of women's national football team players all hail from schools in Putuo.

The district's sports and education authorities announced at the ceremony that a "Putuo Sports Hall of Fame" will be set up next year to honor sports celebrities.

Ti Gong

Students from Putuo District schools perform at the awards ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
