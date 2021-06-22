News / Sport

Tokyo to limit spectators at Games venues

Reuters
  00:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-22       0
The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, will be set at 50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people.
Reuters
  00:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-22       0

Olympics organizers on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 for each venue at the Tokyo 2020 Games, days after experts warned that holding the event without fans would be the least risky option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, widely expected following comments by both organizers and government medical advisers, highlights Japan's push to salvage the multi-billion-dollar extravaganza amid public opposition and deep concern about a resurgence in infections.

Japan has largely avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that have devastated other countries, but the vaccine rollout has been slow and the medical system pushed to the brink in some places.

The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, "will be set at 50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organizers said in a statement.

But the cheers that greet a victory or the performance of a plucky underdog could be quelled as shouting will be prohibited. Organizers also said masks would be required and spectators be requested to travel directly to venues and go straight home.

Numbers could be further reduced after July 12, depending on whether "quasi emergency" COVID-19 measures, due to expire the day before, are extended or due to any other anti-infection measures in force at the time, organizers added.

Spectators from overseas have already been banned. The national stadium, built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and due to host athletics and soccer this time, would have held 68,000 fans but now will be at less than 15 percent capacity.

However, TV deals, such as that with NBCUniversal for 17 nights of US prime-time coverage, will ensure the Games are beamed around the world.

Some of the country's top health experts said late last week banning spectators would be the least risky option.

"It would be preferable to have no audience from the standpoint of infectious disease control," Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University, said before the decision.

"I am concerned not just about the increase in the number of people coming to watch the Olympics itself but also about the loosening of people's sense of urgency by hosting the Olympics with spectators."

Some 65 percent of the public want the event postponed again or canceled, a poll by broadcaster Asahi News Network found. Nearly 70 percent said they thought the Games would not be held safely and securely, the poll showed.

Ticket revenues are likely to be reduced by more than half from an earlier expected 90 billion yen (US$817.14 million), Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a briefing. He said he wanted to discuss with the Tokyo and national governments on how to cover the shortfall.

Initially organizers sold some 4.48 million tickets and the government had expected a windfall for tourism. Some 840,000 tickets have since been refunded, but the caps mean another decrease, bringing the total number down to 2.72 million tickets, Muto said.

The announcement followed five-way talks among Tokyo 2020 organizers, the Japanese government and that of the capital, Tokyo, and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Before the meeting, IOC President Thomas Bach said the vaccination rate for athletes and officials residing in the Olympic village was now "well above 80 percent," exceeding the IOC's initial expectations.

Last week, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga decided to lift a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures that had suffered a resurgence.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     