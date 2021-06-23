No booze, no autographs: Tokyo 2020 unveils fan rules

News / Sport

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto warned festivities "will have to be suppressed," and conceded that organizers will need to be "creative" to stoke a party atmosphere.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee president Seiko Hashimoto arrives at a news conference after a meeting with a local municipalities working group hosted by the government in Tokyo on June 23.

No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organizers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic Games on Wednesday, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto warned festivities "will have to be suppressed" to keep the Games safe, and conceded that organizers will need to be "creative" to stoke a party atmosphere.

Games chiefs decided on Monday to allow up to 10,000 spectators into competition venues, but Hashimoto warned them not to expect the kind of festival mood currently being enjoyed by football fans at Euro 2020.

"In Europe, the venues are filled with celebration," she said. "Unfortunately, we may not be able to do the same."

Spectators will need to clear several antivirus requirements, including temperature checks and mask-wearing, just to get into venues – with no refunds available for those who can't.

Once inside, they are forbidden from cheering or "making direct contact with other spectators" and will be asked to go straight home after events end.

Asking athletes for autographs or "expressing verbal support" is also a no-no, as is waving a towel or "any form of cheering that could create a crowd."

"The festive mood will have to be suppressed – that has become a major challenge," Hashimoto told reporters.

"People can feel joy in their hearts, but they can't be loud and they have to avoid crowds," she added. "Those are the areas where we need to be creative, and we are putting in a lot of effort to come up with a new way of celebrating."

Spectators will also have to do without alcohol, even though it is allowed at other sporting events currently being held in Japan.

Hashimoto said the ban was decided "to alleviate the concerns of the public as much as possible."

'True values' 

With the July 23 opening ceremony nearing, organizers are scrambling to finalize preparations and win over a sceptical public, pledging the Games will be safe for locals and participants.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, former athlete Hashimoto said a stripped-back Games was a chance to refocus attention on the "true values" of the Olympics.

Hashimoto rejected the suggestion that the complications of Tokyo 2020 might put off future hosts, as Olympic officials face a dwindling number of cities eager for the expensive undertaking.

"I see this as one opportunity to present the essence of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to change the format of the Games, so that other cities will be willing to hold the Games in the future," she said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
