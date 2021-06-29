﻿
Triathlon Corporate Challenge held in Pudong

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  10:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-30
The inaugural OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge was held at Pudong's Oriental Sports Center recently, attracting staff from more than 20 enterprises and international schools.
Ti Gong

Participants prepare to race in the inaugural OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge at Pudong's Oriental Sports Center.

Ti Gong

An athlete takes part in the swimming race of the triathlon.

The inaugural OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge was held at Pudong's Oriental Sports Center recently, attracting staff from over 20 enterprises and international schools to take part in the 10-hour competition.

The challengers competed in the form of team relay. Each team had to cover a total of 100 kilometers in the three events of swimming (5km), cycling (65km) and running (30km).

The Oriental Sports Center has hosted a batch of world-class competitions, including the FINA Swimming World Championships and FIBA (basketball) World Cup.

The triathlon challenge is the venue's latest exploration in the development of self-produced sports IP and competitions.

The event also served as part of the 2021 Shanghai Amateur Games.

Challengers get ready for the cycling event of the triathlon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
