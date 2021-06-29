Triathlon Corporate Challenge held in Pudong

The inaugural OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge was held at Pudong's Oriental Sports Center recently, attracting staff from more than 20 enterprises and international schools.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The challengers competed in the form of team relay. Each team had to cover a total of 100 kilometers in the three events of swimming (5km), cycling (65km) and running (30km).

The Oriental Sports Center has hosted a batch of world-class competitions, including the FINA Swimming World Championships and FIBA (basketball) World Cup.

The triathlon challenge is the venue's latest exploration in the development of self-produced sports IP and competitions.

The event also served as part of the 2021 Shanghai Amateur Games.