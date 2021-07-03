﻿
News / Sport

China's Zhou impresses Alonso on F1 practice debut

AFP
  08:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-03       0
China's Zhou Guanyu had his first taste of life in the Formula One fast lane when he took the wheel of Fernando Alonso's Alpine in first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
AFP
  08:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-03       0
China's Zhou impresses Alonso on F1 practice debut
AFP

Alpine's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu drives during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 2, 2021, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix.

China's Zhou Guanyu had his first taste of life in the Formula One fast lane on Friday when he took the wheel of Fernando Alonso's Alpine in first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old from Shanghai who tops the F2 standings is hoping to become China's first F1 driver.

And after finishing 14th in the timesheets the Alpine test driver described his morning stint at the Spielberg circuit as "amazing."

"I'm happy with how I went and I definitely proved myself here, but there's still a lot of work to be done in the background and to keep improving more in the future," he added.

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity – the team believing in me stepping into Fernando's car. I had to take care of it, but I was also pushing as much as I could to show my full potential."

One of those impressed at his performance was his childhood hero, Alonso.

"He executed FP1 perfectly in my opinion, slowly building the pace, and no stress with many things," said the two-time world champion.

"So let's see if later in the year there are more opportunities for Zhou," he added.

Zhou follows compatriot Ma Qinghua, who drove in several practice sessions in 2012-2013 with the HRT and Caterham teams, and Adderly Fong, who appeared in 2014 for Sauber.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     