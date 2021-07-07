3x3 tournament gathers young basketball talents

The 2021 MAGIC3 Shanghai 3x3 Basketball Youth Tournament raised curtain, gathering young basketball talents from around the city as well as the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 2021 MAGIC3 Shanghai 3x3 Basketball Youth Tournament raised curtain on Tuesday, gathering young basketball talents from around the city as well as the Yangtze River Delta region.

MAGIC3 was launched by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and the Shanghai Education Administration in 2019. It gained popularity among the youngsters soon.

According to the organizers, 18,247 players have signed up for this year's event, with 13,517 of them from Shanghai.

Ma Yue / SHINE

This year's tournament will run through August 21. Three divisions have been set – the public group, the elite group and the Yangtze River Delta group.

Matches of the public group will be held at the city's landmark spots and commercial centers. Five cities in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces (Changzhou, Taicang, Hangzhou, Ningbo and Hefei) will host the Yangtze River Delta group matches, and the finals will be held in Shanghai.

3x3 basketball has entered the Olympic Games for the first time. The Chinese national 3x3 team members will also show up during the tournament to cheer for the young players.

Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming also attended the opening ceremony.

"3x3 basketball has been welcomed by Shanghai sports followers, which proved its vitality and popularity," he said. "The Chinese Basketball Association is making a plan to promote 3x3 basketball to the whole country and increase our basketball population."