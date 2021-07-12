3X3 Golden League kicks off from Shanghai

Shanghai became the first stop of the 2021 Sina 3X3 Golden League, a tournament planning to involve some 10,000 3X3 basketball teams from 100 cities around the country.

Coming to the seventh version, this year's tournament has set a total prize money of 1.49 million yuan (US$ 230,000).

The final of the Shanghai stop was held between team Kings One and team X-battle on Sunday. The Kings beat their opponents 21-16 to pocket 15,000-yuan prize money.

Ti Gong

As the Shanghai champions, they are also given the opportunity to visit the local CBA team Shanghai Sharks and exchange skills with its players on Tuesday.



The Shanghai event has attracted some sports and entertainment stars, including rapper Huang Xu, eSports player Nuo Yan and League of Legends commentator Guan Zeyuan.

The tournament is heading to Kunming, Yunnan Province, this weekend. Basketball carnivals will be organized when the tournament reaches the cities of Xi'an, Guangzhou, Taiyuan, Beijing, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Chengdu.