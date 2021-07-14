﻿
News / Sport

China to send 431 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
China will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games as the Chinese delegation was unveiled in Beijing on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0

China will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games as the Chinese delegation was unveiled in Beijing on Wednesday.

The delegation including 298 female athletes and 133 male athletes will compete in 225 events at the Games, which is scheduled to open on July 23 in Tokyo, Japan. Among the 24 Olympic champions in the delegation, 19 claimed gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics while 293 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

"This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas," said Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport, adding that the delegation has a total of 777 members, including 30 foreign coaches and almost all the delegation members have taken COVID-19 vaccines.

Quan Hongchan, 14, who will compete in the women's diving event, is the youngest member of the delegation, while the 52-year-old Li Zhenqiang from the Chinese equestrian team will be the oldest Chinese athlete to be featured at the Games.

Women's shot put world champion Gong Lijiao, two-time taekwondo Olympic gold medalist Wu Jingyu, men's shooting world champion Pang Wei, Olympic race walk champion Liu Hong and Olympic trampoline silver medalist Dong Dong are among the most experienced athletes in the delegation as they are on their fourth Olympic trip.

China expects a haul of gold medals from traditionally strong sports such as table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting and diving.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     