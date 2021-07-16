News / Sport

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

AFP
  11:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
World's No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player.
AFP
  11:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player.

"I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," tweeted Djokovic in English.

"With much pride I'm packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas," he then tweeted in Serbian.

"For me playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let's go."

The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

He needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam.

The calendar Golden Slam has only ever been achieved once in the women's game when Steffi Graf swept the board of all four majors and Olympic gold at Seoul in 1988.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi have claimed career Golden Slams.

Djokovic's path to potential gold in Tokyo had already been eased by the decision of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to skip the tournament.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem is also an absentee.

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
AFP

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the 13th day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. 

Djokovic won a bronze medal in singles at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where he was defeated by Nadal in the semifinal before beating James Blake of the United States for third place.

At London in 2012, he carried Serbia's flag at the opening ceremony but was again a semifinal loser at the hands of Andy Murray.

He was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match.

Djokovic's announcement on Thursday came just four days after he had cast doubt on his participation at the Games.

Having defeated Matteo Berrettini for a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th career Grand Slam crown on Sunday, Djokovic admitted he had cooled on making the trip, saying it was only "50/50" if he would participate.

"As I said, my plan was always to go to the Olympic Games. But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50/50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days," said Djokovic.

The Serb had always insisted he would think twice if the COVID-19 protocols in Japan became too strict and if fans were banned.

All venues at the Games, which start on July 23, will be closed to spectators as the Japanese authorities look to limit the risks of COVID-19.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     