﻿
News / Sport

Champion Pogacar hails 'incredible Tour de France adventure'

AFP
  23:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France, hailing his victory as "an incredible adventure".
AFP
  23:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0

Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France, hailing his victory as "an incredible adventure" as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of thrilling action.

Pogacar stole in at the 11th hour to win the 2020 edition on Sunday, but this year he stamped his authority in the first week before he pulled on the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the undisputed champion, aged just 22.

"We did it," he said with a huge smile. "It was one thing last year, the first win, I didn't cry this year," he said, glowing in his big moment and thanking everyone with his parents and siblings all present.

"I hope we can all come back next year without masks.

"It's been an incredible adventure being part of this cycling family," he said dedicating his latest triumph to "all cycling fans everywhere."

Jumbo's Belgian rider Van Aert stormed past Briton Mark Cavendish to take the 21st stage after also winning a time-trial at Saint-Emilion and a mountain stage at Mont Ventoux.

"I've won a giant Tour de France stage," Van Aert said. "But I'm just a little cyclist compared with Tadej. It's a great send-off for Tokyo. I'll try and win both gold medals," he said before flying off to the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he will lead the Belgian team in the road race and time-trial.

Marking the end of the old era, 36-year-old Cavendish narrowly missed out on a fifth win on this edition – and a record 35th on the Tour de France.

Jasper Philipsen was second on the day as Deceuninck rider Cavendish fell just short, punching his handlebars in frustration. Four wins in the six stages that ended in a mass bunch sprint were enough, however, for him to equal Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins on the Tour and secure him the green sprint points jersey.

"It was just too hard," Cavendish said. "But it's just wonderful to be here," he said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     