﻿
News / Sport

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

AFP
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Fans are barred from most of the Olympics and the game took place in front of empty stands at Fukushima, which was ravaged by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.
AFP
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
AFP

Australia (left) and Japan's (right) softball players listen to their national anthems prior to start the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games softball opening-round game at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on July 21.

The Tokyo Olympics sports program finally opened after a year's pandemic delay with softball in disaster-hit Fukushima on Wednesday as the Games suffered their first drugs controversy.

Japan thrashed Australia 8-1 in the first action of the 2020 Games, which are struggling for public support with Tokyo under a state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Fans are barred from most of the Olympics and the game took place in front of empty stands at Fukushima, which was ravaged by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.

The Olympics are being staged in biosecure "bubble" conditions, with athletes tested daily and under orders to stay socially distanced and wear masks when not competing, training, eating or sleeping.

Later, the Australian city of Brisbane is expected to be confirmed as host of the 2032 Olympics in a vote at the International Olympic Committee session.

As the sport program started, Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine on June 26.

Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analyzed. Australian reports said Kermond did not travel to Tokyo with the rest of the team.

"Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said.

No 'zero risk'

Meanwhile World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the International Olympic Committee session that the Games could never be "zero risk."

"There is no zero risk in life; there is only more risk, or less risk. And you have done your best," he told the socially distanced, mask-wearing delegates.

"The mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases... The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible," he added.

Another eight Games-related coronavirus cases were announced, taking the total to 79.

Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, is the sole candidate and has been named as the "preferred bidder" for 2032, making it all but certain to be named as host.

But the vote is "not a done deal," IOC communications director Mark Adams insisted.

"This is not a done deal because it's still up to the session to decide," Adams said on Tuesday.

"They can decide to put the issue back in the pot – there are still a number of interested cities."

Although no fans were present at the softball in Fukushima, one unexpected spectator was spotted before the game: a bear, which appeared late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

"We couldn't find or capture the bear, and while there won't be any spectators at the stadium, we are on alert and searching for the bear around the site," a police spokesman told AFP.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     