Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins first gold of Tokyo 2020 in women's 10m air rifle

  10:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Chinese shooter Yang Qian claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a victory in women's 10m air rifle on Saturday.
Chinese shooter Yang Qian 

Chinese young gun Yang Qian claimed the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in women's 10m air rifle on Saturday.

Russian markswoman Anastasiia Galashina took the silver and Nina Christen of Switzerland bagged the bronze.

Yang, who was ranked sixth in the qualification, scored 251.8 points in the final, beating Galashina's 251.1 points to set off Team China to a fine start at the postponed Tokyo games.

Trailing by a mere 0.1 point ahead of the two final shots, Yang saw the gap widened despite a 10.7-point shot, as her rival made an impressive 10.8.

However, when it came to the last shot that would define the eventual champion, Galashina surprisingly shot for 8.9 points, and conceded the Olympic title to Yang, who had a sub-par 9.8.

Yang during the women's 10m air rifle final at Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

Yang reacts after winning the gold of the women's 10m air rifle at Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
