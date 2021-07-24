﻿
News / Sport

China wins 2nd Olympic gold with Hou's victory in weightlifting women's 49kg

Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui won the women's 49kg title at Tokyo 2020 here on Saturday with an Olympic record result of 210kg.
Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
China wins 2nd Olympic gold with Hou's victory in weightlifting women's 49kg
Xinhua

Hou Zhihui wins the women's 49kg title at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday with an Olympic record result of 210kg.

Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui set Olympic records to win the women's 49kg title at Tokyo 2020 here on Saturday.

Hou lifted an Olympic record 116kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 210kg, also a new Olympic record.

This is the first gold medal in weightlifting and the second for the Chinese delegation at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saikhom Mirabai of India took the silver with 202kg, and Cantika Aisah of Indonesia got the bronze with 194kg.

With an Olympic-record lift of 94kg in the snatch, the 24-year-old Hou kept her own rhythm, calling 109kg, 114kg and 116kg respectively in her three attempts in the clean and jerk and easily making it for the title.

Mirabai, who trailed Hou by 7kg after the snatch, settled for second place after failing to lift 117kg in her third clean and jerk attempt.

In April's Asian Championships in Tashkent, Hou set two world marks to win the snatch and total golds, while Mirabai renewed Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua's world record to 119kg for the clean and jerk title.

China wins 2nd Olympic gold with Hou's victory in weightlifting women's 49kg
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     