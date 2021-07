Sun Yiwen of China edged Ana Maria Popescu of Romania to win the women's epee individual gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Imaginechina

It's also the third gold medal for China after young gun Yang Qian claimed the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in women's 10m air rifle, and then weightlifter Hou Zhihui won the women's 49kg title.