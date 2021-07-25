Chinese weightlifter Li crowned men's 61kg champion at Tokyo 2020

China's weightlifter Li Fabin came out the winner in the men's 61kg with two new Olympic records set here on Sunday.

China's weightlifter Li Fabin came out the winner in the men's 61kg with two new Olympic records set here on Sunday.

This is the second gold that the Chinese weightlifting team has won in Tokyo, following Hou Zhihui's success in women's 49kg category on Saturday.

Li achieved 141kg in the snatch, and an Olympic record of 172kg in the clean and jerk, both leading all contestants, for a winning total of 313kg, also a new Olympic record.

Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan bagged silver with 302kg, and the bronze medal went to Igor Son of Kazakhstan at 294kg.