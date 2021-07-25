﻿
China's boxing team starts with win at Tokyo Olympics

Chen Daxiang claimed the first win for China's boxing team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, defeating Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in the preliminaries on Sunday.

Chen, the first Chinese boxer to step into the ring at the Kokugikan Arena, started confidently with an advantage in terms of height and arm length. He got a favorable 3-2 score in the first round, but in the second round, trying a more aggressive approach, he fell onto the ground once and lost pace afterward. Quickly rebounding in the last round, Chen won the game by points 4-0, leaving no chance to his younger Tajik opponent to go further.

Chen said he felt a little nervous in his Olympics debut. "Many thanks my coaches for their right judgements, I finally win the game," Chen said, "I want to win a medal this time."

Chen will face Brazilian boxer Keno Machado in the round of 16 on July 28.

Source: Xinhua
