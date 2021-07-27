﻿
China clinches 6th straight Olympic gold in women's synchronised 10m platform

  17:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-27       0
Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi stormed to a resounding victory in the women's synchronised 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.
Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi stormed to a resounding victory in the women's synchronised 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday, extending China's perfect record in the event since the 2000 Olympics.

The Chinese duo topped the rankings with 363.78 points, well ahead of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell from the United States in 310.80 points, and Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza in 299.70.

Chen and Zhang's triumph means that Chinese divers have won the event at every edition since it was included in the Olympic program at Sydney 2000.

"The Olympic Games is only held every four years and to compete at Tokyo 2020 has always been my dream; it feels different from other competitions," said Chen.

Despite taking a gold on her dream stage, the 15-year-old was not happy about her last dive 5253B, or Back 2.5 Somersaults 1.5 Twists.

"Although it was the hardest one in terms of difficulty, it was not that difficult for me. I could have done better, but made a mistake instead," she said of the 84.48-point dive with her partner.

Zhang, 17, noted that spirits are high in the Chinese diving team. "Confidence is necessary, and we need to train hard," she added.

The silver was also the first medal for the United States in diving.

"To come away with a silver is just mind-blowing, honestly. It just goes to show that if you stay focused and you're confident, anything can happen," said Parratto.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
