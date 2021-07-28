Chinese divers Wang/Xie win men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi withstood the challenge from a US duo to win the men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Xinhua

The Chinese duo had a lead of 13.2 points before the final round, and the second-placed American divers Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon scored 88.92 points in their last 109C to put pressure on the leaders.

Wang and Xie answered with a 99.18-point dive on the same 109C and claimed China's second gold in the sport with 467.82 points.

The US duo bagged the silver with 444.36 points and Germany's Patrick Hausding/Lar Rudiger took the bronze with 404.73.