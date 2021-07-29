﻿
China's Zhang shatters Olympic record to win women's 200m butterfly gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
China's Zhang Yufei had a convincing victory in women's 200m butterfly to win her first gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 29, 2021.

China's Zhang Yufei had a convincing victory in women's 200m butterfly to win her first gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Zhang, led the field right from the beginning, clocked two minutes and 03.86 seconds for the gold and sliced 0.2 seconds off the Olympic record created by compatriot Jiao Liuyang at London 2012.

This is the second medal for the 23-year-old, who claimed a silver from the 100m butterfly competition earlier this week.

Americans Regan Smith (2:05.30) and Hali Flickinger (2:05.65) took silver and bronze respectively.

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 29, 2021. 

Zhang Yufei of China celebrates after winning the women's 200m butterfly final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 29, 2021.

