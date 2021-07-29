Chen wins all-Chinese women's singles final in Olympic table tennis

China's world No. 1 Chen Meng overcame compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to win the table tennis women's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Xinhua

Both in their maiden Olympic appearance, Chen and Sun showcased their quality attack, before Chen emerged the winner 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4 and 11-9.

It's another major title for Chen, following her success at the ITTF World Cup in November last year.

Earlier on Thursday, local favorite Mima Ito claimed the bronze medal after beating Yu Mengyu from Singapore 4-1.