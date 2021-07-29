﻿
News / Sport

Chen wins all-Chinese women's singles final in Olympic table tennis

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
China's world No. 1 Chen Meng overcame compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to win the table tennis women's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Chen wins all-Chinese women's singles final in Olympic table tennis
Xinhua

Chen Meng (right) beats compatriot Sun Yingsha to win the table tennis women's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

China's world No. 1 Chen Meng overcame compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to win the table tennis women's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Both in their maiden Olympic appearance, Chen and Sun showcased their quality attack, before Chen emerged the winner 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4 and 11-9.

It's another major title for Chen, following her success at the ITTF World Cup in November last year.

Earlier on Thursday, local favorite Mima Ito claimed the bronze medal after beating Yu Mengyu from Singapore 4-1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     