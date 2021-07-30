News / Sport

Chinese swimmer Wang wins men's 200m IM at Tokyo Olympics

Wang Shun of China won men's 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

Rio bronze medalist Wang clocked an Asian record time of one minute and 55.00 seconds for the gold.

British Duncan Scott burst out from the fifth place to second in the freestyle split and took the silver in 1:55.28. Swiss Jeremy Desplanches bagged the bronze in 1:56.17.

Wang had a slow start but came first after the backstroke split, and held his nerve to deny a comeback effort by 200m freestyle silver medalist Scott in the final sprint. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
