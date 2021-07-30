Wang/Huang win all-Chinese badminton mixed doubles final at Tokyo Olympics

Second-seeded Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping beat world No. 1 Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong 2-1 in an all-Chinese badminton mixed doubles final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Second-seeded Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping beat world No. 1 Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong 2-1 in an all-Chinese badminton mixed doubles final at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

Each pair won a game with an identical scoreline of 21-17, before Wang/Huang held their nerves to win the decider 21-19.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Wang/Huang ousted home favorites Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino 2-1, while Zheng/Huang defeated Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China 2-0.

Wang/Huang, ranking world No. 3, have claimed dozens of titles on the BWF ciruit and one bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, while Zheng/Huang claimed world championships twice and bagged gold at 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

"Of course it is a pity for us. We have prepared for the Olympics for more than one year and it is a regret that we only won silver medals," Huang Yaqiong said after the match.

Zheng rued losing the final. "We gave everything we've got today and fought all-out until the last minute, so it was indeed a regret for us, especially when we still had chances midway the third game with a 11-10 lead."

Wang/Huang attributed their victory to a firm belief. "We won it perhaps because we were more resolute in holding onto our belief," said Huang Dongping.

"We have always been thinking of challenging them, no matter in competitions or in daily training, so it was likely to our advantage in terms of mindset."

"My head went totally blank the moment I realized we won!" Wang said.

Earlier in the bronze medal match, Watanabe/Higashino beat Tang/Tse 21-17, 23-21.