China's Liu claims men's rings title at Tokyo Olympics

China's Liu Yang claimed the gymnastics men's rings gold at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

The 26-year-old scored 15.500 points to finish first, followed by his teammate You Hao in 15.300 points. Greece's defending champion Eleftherios Petrounias took bronze in 15.200 points.