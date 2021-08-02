China's Liu claims men's rings title at Tokyo Olympics
17:02 UTC+8, 2021-08-02 0
China's Liu Yang claimed the gymnastics men's rings gold at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.
17:02 UTC+8, 2021-08-02 0
China's Liu Yang claimed the gymnastics men's rings gold at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.
The 26-year-old scored 15.500 points to finish first, followed by his teammate You Hao in 15.300 points. Greece's defending champion Eleftherios Petrounias took bronze in 15.200 points.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports