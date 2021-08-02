News / Sport

Chen Yufei takes China's badminton back to top

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
With a marathon final rally of 42 shots, a new Olympic badminton queen has been crowned at Tokyo's Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.
Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0

With a marathon final rally of 42 shots, a new Olympic badminton queen has been crowned at Tokyo's Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Chen Yufei, China's top seeded women shuttler, crushed world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles match at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. When Tai scuffed her last shot to the net, Chen delivered China its 20th Olympic gold medal in the sport.

China, a powerhouse of the sport, has missed the Olympic podium since Rio 2016. But this time, Chen has proved that the era of China's dominance in the sport has not come to an end.

Coming from south China's Zhejiang Province, Chen has been seen as a natural for badminton with outstanding physical condition. At the age of 10, she joined the Zhejiang provincial team and was selected for the national youth team three years later. She finished runner-up at the Asian Youth Championship in 2012, and was soon sent to the top tier of the national team, with two-time Olympic champion Zhang Ning becoming her mentor.

The young Chen first encountered difficulty when entering the national team. "Having witnessed the skill gap between myself and others, I was under a lot of pressure," Chen admitted.

During her early training, Chen, a national team member, unexpectedly lost to a provincial team player, which meant she was almost cast out of the national elite by her coach.

Looking back, "pressure and skepticism were both good medicine in terms of making me who I am today," said Chen.

Chen has been working hard to salvage her career by polishing her skills and building up her strength. Gradually, she became carefree again, but this time without overconfidence, but instead fearlessness.

Chen's path toward the top of the Olympic podium has never been easy with World No.1 Tai waiting for her along the way.

In 18 matches against the veteran ahead of the Olympics, Chen lost 15 of them. "She has really good shot quality. The strength is good, and her technique is also excellent," Chen said, never hesitating to praise Tai. But she has no plan to surrender a long-cherished dream to Tai.

During the final, 23-year-old Chen played patiently and finally bagged a long-waited gold medal after the 82-minute match.

"This gold medal announces the comeback of Chinese badminton women's singles," she said after the final.

Speaking of the next Olympics, Chen did not hide her ambition. "We will show the strength of Chinese women's badminton again in Paris!" she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Zhang Ning
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     