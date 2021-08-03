News / Sport

Chinese diver Xie wins men's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Chinese diver Xie Siyi won the men's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Tuesday, claiming his second gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Chinese diver Xie wins men's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua

Chinese diver Xie Siyi wins the men's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games today.

Chinese diver Xie Siyi won the men's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday, claiming his second gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the six-round final, China witnessed a one-two finish, as Xie finished first with 558.75 points, followed by his teammate Wang at 534.90 points.

Xie was the first current world champion in men's 3m springboard to win Olympic gold in the event since 1988.

After paring up with Wang for the gold in 3m springboard synchronised on July 28, Xie became the second male diver to win the individual and synchronised events at the same Olympic Games since China's Xiong Ni in 2000.

China has won this event in five of the past six Olympic Games, except the gold in 2012 won by Russia.

Britain's Jack Laugher took the bronze with 518 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     