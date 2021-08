China's Guan Chenchen clinched gold in women's balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

AFP

China's Guan Chenchen clinched gold in women's balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old topped the competition in 14.633 points, trailed by her teammate Tang Xijing in 14.233 points.

US gymnast Simone Biles took bronze in 14.000 points after she withdrew from individual all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars finals.