News / Sport

Serbia stuns China 77-70 to enter women's basketball semis at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
Serbia stunned China 77-70 to enter the women's basketball semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
Serbia stuns China 77-70 to enter women's basketball semis at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua

Shao Ting of China handles the ball during the match against Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Serbia stunned China 77-70 to enter the women's basketball semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena on Wednesday.

Jelena Brooks scored 18 points, Sonja Vasic made 16 and Ana Dabovic added 13 for Serbia, which forced out 23 turnovers for the win.

"I asked my players to be sensation, to do something exceptional to beat China. We did it in the fourth quarter when we won 28-12," said Serbia coach Marina Maljkovic.

Serbia, which won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, came all out from the very beginning and led for the most of the first half when Brooks contributed 14 points.

China only managed a brief lead on 29-28 toward the end of the second quarter, but Serbia, which beat China 80-72 five years ago in Brazil, maintained the slim lead on 35-33 before the break.

Ana Dabovic said, "China is much better than they were five years ago, and it's definitely harder to beat them this time. We have to do more than we can for the win."

The tempo of the game never slowed down until a couple of minutes toward the end of third quarter as China used a 10-2 run to break out by 58-49.

China had to call up everyone on the bench when Serbia was so determined to topple down the No. 1 ranked team from the preliminary round that it regained the lead 60-58 with a 11-0 run featuring a series of steals and fast-breaks.

"We lost on the rebounds, turnovers and the execution of crucial points. But we still have an almost perfect Olympics as the No. 1 in the group stage. This is life, this is basketball, and we did better than we expected. We will be better in the future," Chinese coach Xu Limin said.

Chinese center Han Xu made a lay-up 5:54 minutes left and captain Shao Ting's 3-pointer tied it 66 to all.

Leading 74-70 with 28.4 seconds to go, Serbia gave little chance to China with solid defence.

Shao Ting led China with 17 points and Han added 15.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     