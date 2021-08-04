News / Sport

China to defend table tennis women's team title against Japan at Olympics

Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
China took the third convincing 3-0 victory on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics table tennis women's team event, beating Germany to set up a final matchup against hosts Japan.
Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
China to defend table tennis women's team title against Japan at Olympics
Xinhua

Chen Meng (left) and Wang Manyu reacts during the game against Germany at the Tokyo Olympic Games today. 

China took the third convincing 3-0 victory on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics table tennis women's team event, beating Germany to set up a final matchup against hosts Japan.

The all-time leading Chinese, who have claimed all three previous gold medals since the team events were introduced to the Olympic table tennis competition in Beijing 2008, appointed Sun Yingsha as the first-choice singles player this time, a third format here so far.

And the 20-year-old played up to her name, limiting her defensive style opponent Han Ying effectively with heavy strokes and bumping to a 3-0 victory easily, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9.

"I played Han Ying not long ago. I knew the rhythm would be important because she's a chopper. I needed to dictate the pace of the match. She's a determined player so I prepared a lot for this match. She never gave up on any point," said Sun.

Her fellow Chinese Wang Manyu and Chen Meng partnered with each to start the match, and claimed a straight-set win over Shan Xiaona/Petrissa Solja, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4.

Chen Meng, the new women's singles champion crowned here at the Tokyo Olympic Games six days ago, played the third game with a slow start, committing lots of unforced errors in her first set losing 11-5, but managed to come back 11-4, 11-9, 13-11 to seal the victory for China.

"This is my second meeting with Solja. When I play her, our scores always seem to be very close," said Chen Meng after the game.

"To be able to win the crucial points in the third and fourth games and take the match down is affirmation for me. But the process has shown that I still need to address some issues, particularly minimising unforced errors," added the 27-year-old.

The Chinese will vie for a fourth straight Olympic top-podium finish against Japan on Thursday evening, after the local favorites made short work of their counterparts from Hong Kong, China to cruise into the final.

"It will be a tough match," said Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese women's team. "Technically speaking, we are quite close. May the braver and better performing team win the title."

"This clash is something we've been looking forward to for so long. We've finally got to this final. No matter where each of us are positioned (in the lineup), we have to fulfil our responsibilities in those positions and showcase our styles and skills," Chen said.

"Japan is a very strong team so we need to show our competitive and fighting spirit, unite as one," echoed Sun.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     