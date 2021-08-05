Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump, China takes historical silver at Tokyo Olympics

China improved from the bronze medal in Rio 2016 as Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57 meters, the best result for China at the Olympic Games.

Xinhua

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal took an outright victory in men's triple jump while China took a historical silver here at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Pichardo only succeeded in his first three attempts – 17.61 meters of the first two and 17.98m in the third- but all would have proved enough to secure him the gold medal.

China improved from the bronze medal in Rio 2016 as Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57 meters, the best result for China at the Olympic Games.

Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze, the first-ever Olympic medal for his country Burkina Faso.