China's Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi swept women's 10m platform gold and silver at Tokyo Olympics today.

Xinhua

Quan received 10 points from all seven judges for her second, fourth and fifth dives with her flawless performance.

The 14-year-old Quan is the youngest among China's Olympic delegation and this was her first international match.

